Starting 2022 on the right foot in Lackawanna County

Avid hikers, and folks new to the sport, gathered for a walk in the woods to kick-off 2022.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — So far, 2022 is a walk in the park.

"We hike all the time, but it's nice to get the first one in for the new year, start it off on the right foot," said Mike Egan of Clarks Summit.

On Saturday, hikers headed out to the Lackawanna State Park in North Abington Township, near Clarks Summit.

Guides led groups on three different treks around the park in conjunction with other first-day hikes held all over the country.

Here at Lackawanna, there were three options for hikers: a two and a half-mile hike, a one-mile loop, and a half-mile walk for kids.

"These first day hikes that we offer are part of a nationwide initiative to try to get people out to state parks from coast to coast to experience the outdoors, be recreating, and have a healthful, or healthy, New Year's Day," said Tony Desantis, an Environmental Education Specialist.

Rangers say some 85,000 people took part nationwide in 2020 - a few dozen did it in Lackawanna County, telling Newswatch 16 the time outside was the perfect way to refresh for the start of 2022.

"We wanted to start the day off right with a beautiful New Year's Day hike. Why did you want to come out? Because I wanted to see what nature feels like still," said Amy and Loriella Clegg of Clarks Summit.

"We're here for the people. These parks are for the people, and to be out here is taking advantage of our own resources. We want to promote these parks, so people come out and use them and enjoy them," said Desantis.

And for some, this was a step in the right direction toward achieving that new year's resolution.

"Slowing down and taking our time and just kicking back and living a little bit slower," said Egan.