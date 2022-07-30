Star Wars fans gather in Moscow

Members say they bring people together to make kids feel a little bit more grown up and help adults remember what it's like to be a kid.

"It makes a huge impact because you know there's some families that might not be able to go to Disney right or go to different events and then see all these great characters, and so we bring them home, you know, we bring them to you and gives everyone an opportunity enjoyable where we're doing and get involved," said Dave Kreyling, 501st Legion Garrison Carida.