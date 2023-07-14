Star stops by Scranton theatre camp

Judy McLane, an Olyphant native who starred in over 4,000 performances on Broadway in Mamma Mia, worked with students.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A theatre camp in Lackawanna County is letting students learn from Broadway stars.

There's a two-week summer session happening at the Ballet Theatre of Scranton.

The Lyceum is a year-round program for visual and performing arts.

"I just want to share my experience and help with that in this amazing program. The Lyceum is like they're doing it year-round, which is fantastic," McLane said.

The summer session ends next weekend with a final performance from students at Glenmaura National Country Club on July 23.