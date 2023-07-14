x
Lackawanna County

Star stops by Scranton theatre camp

Judy McLane, an Olyphant native who starred in over 4,000 performances on Broadway in Mamma Mia, worked with students.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A theatre camp in Lackawanna County is letting students learn from Broadway stars.

There's a two-week summer session happening at the Ballet Theatre of Scranton.

The Lyceum is a year-round program for visual and performing arts.

Judy McLane, an Olyphant native who starred in over 4,000 performances on Broadway in Mamma Mia, worked with students. 

"I just want to share my experience and help with that in this amazing program.  The Lyceum is like they're doing it year-round, which is fantastic," McLane said.

The summer session ends next weekend with a final performance from students at Glenmaura National Country Club on July 23. 

