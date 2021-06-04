Stadium back to full capacity for Railriders

This was the first Friday night with 100% capacity.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Friday marked the first Friday night back to 100% capacity for the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

An early-season crowd turned out at the stadium at PNC Field in Moosic as the Railriders took on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Baseball lovers told Newswatch 16 they are thrilled to be back, watching their favorite game in person.

"It was rough last year not having it around. Just being able to sit here and watch the game is awesome, so I'm really happy about it," said Mike Brown of Dallas Township.