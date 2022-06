Several people were injured in the incidents Wednesday afternoon

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton say multiple people are being questioned following two stabbings in the city.

One person was stabbed near a store along Providence Road. The other was just a few yards away in the parking lot of a medical office.

So far, there's no word on the victims' conditions or how many people are involved in the stabbings in Scranton.