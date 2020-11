It happened around 2 p.m. at the Giant on Green Ridge Street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two people are now under arrest in connection with a stabbing at a grocery store.

Police say Luis Santos and his girlfriend Jessica Bell went to the Giant on Green Ridge Street around 2 p.m. to confront Santos's ex-girlfriend.

When they got there, Santos got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend's brother and slashed him in the back.