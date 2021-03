Suzanne Pauswinski, 55, of Carbondale, was found dead in her home on Monday.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A woman from Carbondale has died from stab wounds and authorities call her death a homicide.

Suzanne Pauswinski, 55, of Carbondale, was found dead in her home on Monday after sustaining stab wounds.

After an autopsy on Tuesday, the death was ruled a homicide.

There is no word from state police on suspects or what led to the death.