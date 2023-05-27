St. Ubaldo Day returns to Jessup

Thousands gathered for the annual Running of the Saints in Jessup Saturday afternoon.

JESSUP, Pa. — The annual tradition of St. Ubaldo Day returned to Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon.

Participants carried statues of Saints Ubaldo, Anthony, and George throughout the streets of Jessup. The tradition has been a part of Jessup culture since 1909, originating in Gubbio, Italy, in the 1100s.

The Running of the Saints takes place in only two places in the world; Jessup, Pennsylvania, and Gubbio, Italy.

Another tradition that returns along with St. Ubaldo Day is the Jessup Hose Company No. 2 firemen's carnival.

The carnival runs through Monday in Jessup.