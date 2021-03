This is the second year the celebration has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

JESSUP, Pa. — For the second year in a row, the running of the saints will not happen.

The St. Ubaldo Day festivities in Jessup have been canceled.

Officials with the St. Ubaldo Society say the decision was not an easy one but one that had to be made due to the pandemic.

The festival usually draws thousands to the streets in a part of Lackawanna County.