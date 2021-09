Crews were out Wednesday morning painting the green line for the parade route downtown.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton DPW crews were out Wednesday morning, getting the city ready for this weekend's "Halfway to St. Patrick's Day" parade.

The annual parade usually held in March was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

The parade steps off at 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning on Wyoming Avenue.