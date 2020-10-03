St. Patrick's Day parade will go on as planned in Scranton

Despite the coronavirus, the head of the parade association issued a statement offering simple advice concerning Saturday's party.

It's the party under the coronavirus cloud -- the Scranton St. Patrick Parade is set for this weekend.

The head of the parade association put out a statement on Facebook, and the statement offered some simple advice concerning the Saturday afternoon parade.

The first item: if you don't feel well, stay home.

If you do join the thousands along the parade route, just practice good hygiene.

There will be portable toilets all over the downtown, and there will be handwashing stations adjacent.

The statement encourages you to go an extra step and possibly wear gloves and use hand sanitizers.