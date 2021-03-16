St. Patrick's Day carnation custom carries on in Lackawanna County

Volunteers gathered on Tuesday to assemble the bouquets for care home residents in the county.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thousands of carnations will be given out for an annual St. Patrick's Day tradition in Lackawanna County.

Volunteers gathered on Tuesday at the Diocese of Scranton Pastoral Care Center to assemble the St. Paddy's bouquets that will be given to hospital patients and residents at every nursing home in the county.

Folks who volunteered their time tell us that this tradition is especially important now during the pandemic.

"I think this is a great way for people inside places to understand that there is an outside. We are thinking about you, you're not forgotten, you're not ignored," said volunteer Daphne MacLeod.