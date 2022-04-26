St. Joseph's Center announces return of summer festival

A summer festival in Lackawanna County, called off for two years because of the pandemic, is making a comeback.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The last time the St. Joseph's Festival was held on the grounds of Marywood was in 2019. But this year, the food and fun will be back.

Sister Maryalice Jacquinot along with members of the St. Joseph's Center Auxiliary announced the news Tuesday morning. The festival and telethon are part of a big fundraiser for St. Joseph's, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to benefit residents and clients.

The festival will kick off on Friday, July 29, and go through Sunday, July 31.

WNEP-TV will host a two-day telethon at the festival and Joe Snedeker will finish his Go Joe bike ride at the festival.

Along with many of the old favorites returning to the festival, the folks at St. Joe's have many other new things planned and say not having the festival the last two years was difficult. While it may be about raising funds, it also gives the clients they serve something exciting to look forward to.

St. Joseph’s strives to provide individuals and families who have special needs the opportunity to develop their abilities and potential to the fullest extent possible through residential, community and home-based services, outpatient therapy, maternity, family and adoption services, according to its website.