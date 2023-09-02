x
Lackawanna County

Sister Dorsey, former leader of St. Joe's, passes away

Sister Dorsey led St. Jospeph's Center for a decade and held that post when Joe Snedeker launched his Go Joe bike ride.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A member of our extended WNEP family and a founding member of the Go Joe bike ride has passed away.

Sister Vincentia Dorsey of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Tuesday.

Sister Dorsey led St. Jospeph's Center for a decade and held that post when Joe Snedeker launched his Go Joe bike ride to benefit the non-profit that supports children and adults with disabilities.

Sister Dorsey was part of Go Joe's 25-anniversary celebration last summer.

Her fellow sisters say she will be laid to rest in Lackawanna County next week. 

