St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen suspends some meals

It's a move the kitchen has only done a few times in its 40 year history.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Feeding people in need has become a challenge in light of the outbreak, St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen in Scranton is suspending some meals...and changing the way others are served. Volunteers at the soup kitchen served Saint Patrick's Day ham and cabbage outside..handing out to-go containers from a side door along Vine Street. In light of the coronavirus outbreak, it's a necessary measure they say..and a decision Executive Director, Rob Williams, says he didn't take lightly.

"The St. Francis Kitchen has been in existence 41 years and in that time from what I've been told, the 11:00 a.m. meal was closed only four times," says Williams.

St. Francis will suspend its evening dinners which are held three times a week. However, the daily 11:00 a.m. meal will be served, but only like this. Clients found spots to eat wherever they could..they told us, they're just happy the food is available.

"I was a little worried that they were going to be shut down, it's something you've got to understand. A big place like this, they have hundreds of people coming in here for lunch every day. So, it's something that you have to watch out for. So, again, I'm glad they're here, says Stephen Glowetz of Scranton.

St. Francis Commons is also asking people not to donate food and clothing during this time..mainly because they don't have the volunteers to sort it all. But, you can donate money online or send in a check.

Williams says, "As long as we can remain open, we'll remain open for our 11:00 a.m. meal and we'll remain open with our food pantry so we can help out brothers and sisters in need."