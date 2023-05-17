St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen under construction

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us some of the work already in progress and where meals will be served in the meantime.

SCRANTON, Pa. — From the outside of St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, it's easy to tell construction is underway. Executive Director Rob Williams showed us some of the work being done. Williams says this is a once-in-a-generation renovation.

"We were trying to take the approach that we can either put Band-Aids, or we can do it properly."

Last summer, the roof was fixed, and new vents and rain gutters were added. Williams says the renovations currently underway will make the inside feel like a whole new space and bring the kitchen into the 21st century.

"Replace or rebuild all of the appliances; we're putting stainless steel behind all the walls in the kitchen. We're bringing the public bathrooms up to today's standards for handicap accessible, and we're painting all the walls, LED lighting."

A new kitchen means more modern equipment, and that means making the meals becomes more efficient.

"Anytime you get something new in your kitchen, it's definitely to make your day more efficient, easier, get more meals out, and be able to serve the community the way we need to," said Selena Hitchens, St. Francis of Assisi's executive chef.

The kitchen currently serves meals to the community ten times each week, and that won't change.

Williams says they are just adjusting beginning this Friday.

Lackawanna College has donated the use of its commercial kitchen for ten weeks as renovations continue, and there will be a place to eat those meals just down the block.

"During the week, we'll be able to provide a dine-in meal in the Space at Olive."

Weekend meals will be grab-and-go style from the St. Francis Food Pantry.

The renovations are expected to be completed by August.