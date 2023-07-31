St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen reopens after renovations

After months of renovations, the facility in Scranton reopened its doors on Monday to help the hungry.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Diocese of Scranton calls it a "once in a generation renovation" at the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen on Penn Avenue in the city.

While the inside look is brand new, its 40-year mission is still as strong as ever.

Trays and tables are once again filled up inside the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton after months of renovations.

The $2 million renovation filled the kitchen with shiny new equipment.

Head Chef Selena Hitchens couldn't wait to get cooking.

"Kid in a candy store," Hitchens said. "My eyes lit up. It was like, 'Wow, I can't wait to be in here.'"

Officials with the organization saw the need for these changes after a lack of storage had them turning away donations or finding other ways to keep them.

"Within the last year, we had a company offer us 850 boxes of meat, and we didn't have the freezer space," said Rob Williams, executive director of St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

But now, storage shouldn't be a problem. They added more freezer and cooler space, giving Hutchins more donations to work with while putting a labor of love into each meal.

"A lot of people are like, 'How do you do this with donations?'" Hitchens said. "It's seasoning, seasoning and love. If you season and love your food, you will always have a great product."

And while the kitchen didn't expand in size, the updated space is allowing the group to grow its mission.

"Simultaneously, while they're preparing 100 or 120 servings for here, they're preparing 170 servings for Carbondale. So, in that sense, having a full functioning kitchen gives us more avenues to give out more food," Williams said.

Officials say this space not only allows them to continue serving Scranton but will also set them up to expand in the future. The goal is to have multiple food pantries throughout the area.

