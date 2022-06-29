St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo throwing 'kitten shower'

The nonprofit in Scranton is hosting the adoption event and supply drive this Friday and Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — At St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton, volunteers are currently caring for nearly 100 kittens and getting between 10 and 20 requests a day to take in more.

"Kittens suffer on the streets. We have a lot of eye issues this year that we're treating, a lot of upper respiratory infections, so the more kittens we can get adopted, the more resources we have, the more kittens we can bring in from the street and stop that suffering," said Katrina Organ, St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo.

This weekend, the nonprofit in Scranton is hosting its second annual Kitten Shower; folks are invited to meet all the kittens who are vaccinated, spayed, neutered, and ready for a forever home. Dozens of their cats will be showcased.

"People will have the opportunity to browse all the kittens and actually come sit with them just like this, and get some kitten love right in the stalls," Organ said.

But the Kitten Shower has another goal. Kittens are expensive, and after all, what is a baby shower without gifts?

"We do actually have a little, you could call it a registry, on Amazon, the link is on our Facebook. It has our essential supplies, but also more fun things like cat scratchers and enrichment toys like that. So we will have a playpen out and what we're hoping to do is fill the playpen with supplies," said Organ.

Volunteers say each kitten rescued, just in basic supplies, costs about $200; multiply that by the more than 90 kittens currently being cared for here.

"Right now, because of space constraints we have to say no literally 10 times a day, so by coming in and bringing supplies, you're helping us take care of the kittens that we currently have, and by coming in and looking for a kitten to adopt, you're making room for the next batch of kittens to come in."

The Kitten Shower is this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo. Click here for the Amazon Registry.