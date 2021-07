Organizers expect The 97th annual St. Ann's Solemn Novena to be about 90% back to normal this year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual religious pilgrimage will begin Saturday in Scranton.

Due to health concerns, large tents used in the upper parking lot will not be used again.

Church leaders will also not be blessing people individually with the relic of St. Ann.