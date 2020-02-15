Spinning for a cause at Trybe Fitness

The riders were exercising to benefit the Scranton Women's Resource Center.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There wasn't an empty seat inside of the Trybe Fitness spin studio on Penn Avenue.

This wasn't any ordinary spin class, the riders were exercising to benefit Scranton's Women's Resource Center.

In addition to their class fee all 20 riders were asked to bring a full-size women's toiletry.

Before they wriggled their sneakers into the toe cages of a spin bike they dropped the toiletry or a monetary donation into this box.

"As a woman that just means so much that all these people are coming out to help our little local organization and our local studio helping that community," said Alexandra Hart, Trybe Fitness Instructor.

Alexandra teaches several classes each week at the studio.

Her brother Edward made his debut spinning on turntables as her live DJ.

"Some Coldplay, Alexandras really into EDM and she really likes the Chainsmokers," Edward said. "So I mixed some of that into there but the playlist is all Alexandra I'm just the one mixin the music."

"The idea was to bring the DJ and then bring the charity aspect," Alexandra said.

Typically in Alexandra's spin class, she asks ride to cycle with a physical goal in mind surmounting a hill or maybe going a specific number of miles. Saturday the goal was a little bit different.

"It's a feeling that's what I want you to get with the music and the lights and you came here today to do good so it should just be a good day I want everyone to feel great," Alexandra said.

The class was 45 minutes of heart-pumping sweat dripping cycling fueled by a good cause.

"Alexandra kicks our butt normally," said participant Olivia Alegrucci. "Today I burned 700 calories and normally I burn 550!"