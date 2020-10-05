Springtime snow falls across the state

Many gardeners who live by the phrase "April showers bring May flowers" had their weekend plans of planting thwarted by snow flurries.

The unusual weather began Friday night forcing flower retailers to come into work overnight.

"We started pulling every herbacious perennial into inside cold frames and we ran heat into them all night," said Trevor Kashuba, Corky's Garden Path.

Corky's garden path in Scott township just re-opened its doors for in-store shopping last weekend.

Employees say shoppers have been excited to stock up for spring gardening but now they're fielding lots of phone calls about how to protect freezing flowers.

"Our recommendation is, anything you can bring in from outside, do so. Anything that can't be that can't be dug up or lifted inside make sure it's covered with fabric sheeting, no plastic," said Kashuba.

While the weather was keeping many gardeners inside, employees at a golf course in Taylor say they've had very few cancellations because of snow

"Cause you know, with this quarantine there's not much going on but it's nice to be able to get out and enjoy the outdoors and get back to that normal schedule," said Jacob Rogers, Scranton.

"Cause we're just grinding we're trying to go big at golf so we're just trying to be the best we can and try not to take any days off," said Tyler Connor, Scranton.

These golfers say if it weren't for stay at home orders, and golf course closures in April, they may have taken a rain check on their Saturday tee time

"For that month or 2 you weren't really able to do anything, so it's nice to be able to just get out and do something, so I'm excited about it," said Matt Kocher, Hanover.

They decided to brave the cold and hit the green to make up for lost time.