Spring flowers blooming at area garden centers

It's a pretty sight at gardening centers across our area — spring flowers in full bloom.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Spring flowers are in bloom at gardening centers across our area. That includes Bloomin' Idiots Floral and Garden Center in Old Forge.

Donna Jezorwski says it's impossible to be in a bad mood around these bright, beautiful colors.

"We're all about having a good time here."

Her customers seem to agree.

That's what keeps them coming back to Bloomin' Idiots Floral and Garden Center in Old Forge, allowing her business to survive.

It was the spring of 2020 when Jezorwski told Newswatch 16 she had to close up shop for good.

People who live around here wouldn't let that happen.

"You can't say enough about this area. You really can't. When someone's in need, people really step up," added Jezorwski of Bloomin' Idiots.

It's a much sunnier outlook in the spring of 2023, looking forward to the busiest time of year.

"Easter, then we go into Mother's Day, planting season, Memorial Day. Where we're at now is the Easter flowers, hyacinths, tulips, daffodils, nothing says spring like that," added Jezorwski.

If you're itching to get out into your own garden to plant some flowers, Jennifer Trapani, who works at Bloomin' Idiots, says it's better to hold off.

"Do not plan anything now. It will frost, and you will lose your plant," explained Trapani. "You want to make sure you don't waste your money, and you don't want to plant your vegetables too early because you'll just be doing it again. If you really must get outside and do something, go out and turn your gardens over, get them ready, get your planting beds ready, put some nutrients in it."

You can also buy one of the potted plants if you can't wait to add some color to your home.

Bloomin' Idiots is open seven days a week here in Old Forge.