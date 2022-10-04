Spring fling marketplace held in Scranton

The marketplace was held at the Scranton Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Cultural Center hosted its 5th annual 'Buy Local Spring Fling Marketplace' on Sunday.

Many businesses, artisans, and wineries spread out on multiple floors for customers to check out.

This event helps showcase small businesses and encourages people to shop at local places.

"It's just always so great to support people who are out here making their own items, there's so much heart and soul goes into everything they put together, from home decor, jewelry, pet treats, things for kids," said Rachael Fronduti, Spring Fling Marketplace Organizer.

"I think it's important to support local and keep money local to help the community and help the businesses here thrive," said Alicia Kilonsky, Classic Keepsakes Owner.

"I've never been here before but I have two friends that are vending here so I thought I'd come check it out, what a better way to do it than on a dreary day, come spend some money," said Teresa Lamberson, South Gibson.

The Spring Fling Marketplace is put on by local sponsors and supported by Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts.