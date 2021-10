Families brought along their creepiest jack-o-lanterns to display as part of the carved pumpkin contest.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — One Lackawanna County community transformed for a frighteningly fun time.

People came out to Olyphant for the borough's Third Thursday which included live music and shopping.

The pumpkins were judged on creativity, originality, and attention to detail.

Prizes were given out to the spookiest of creations at the Queen Cit Train Station.