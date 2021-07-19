Splashing for St. Joseph's Center

The price of admission at Montage Mountain's water park got you more than just access to all the slides and pools Monday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — As people swam in the wave pool and went down the slides at Montage Mountain, many of them had in mind a certain someone who set off on his journey pedaling across our viewing area Monday.

"He's really doing the bike ride! I saw him leave this morning; I was like 'go Joe!'" said Nancy Biglin of Carbondale.

Biglin came here with her grandchildren; she bought her tickets to the water park early, as soon as she learned 100% of the admission sales from the day would go to the St. Joseph's Center.

"I know people that get help from there and the ability that they give to parents to deal with sickness in their household, so I know firsthand. So I want to make sure they get supported, and 2020 kinda dampened a lot of things for a lot of people and they still need the help out there."

Abby Mizwinski from Honesdale didn't know about the fundraiser until she got here, but as a loyal viewer of the morning show, she was glad this was the day she chose to come to the park.

"I have been watching Joe on the news ever since I was little, at my grandma's house. I'd wake up every morning before school, and I'd go' Is Joe on yet Gram?' and she'd say, 'Nope, you didn't miss him yet!'"

This is the first year Montage has partnered with WNEP and St. Joseph's Center. Park-goers hope it won't be the last.

"I've spoken to a couple of our customers here and the main reason they came out today was to support Joe and everything he's fighting for with the St. Joseph's Center," said Jordan McAndrew, a water park employee.

"We truly just want to be part of the community, and he's a huge part of the community, and to be attached to that project, it's just such a great cause where the money is going to. It's great, you can have fun, and all of the money goes to that," said Teresa Kalinay, marketing coordinator at Montage.