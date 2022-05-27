Splash pad in Scranton opening for holiday weekend

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us where and how other pools in the city will soon follow.

SCRANTON, Pa. — On Friday, Scranton Parks & Recreation employees put out chairs and cleaned up at the Novembrino Splash Park on South 10th Avenue. The splash pad is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, just in time for a few days of hot weather.

"For the community to have a spot to cool off on the weekends until school gets out," said Marissa Duffy, Scranton's parks and recreation director. "I know that's a little later this year, so it's always nice to have the water features open when the temperatures really rise."

If a splash pad is not for you, maybe a swimming pool is. There will be two pools open in the city that were closed last year.

The pool at Weston Field hasn't been open for the past couple of years. Repairs and updates should be completed, and the pool is expected to open next weekend.

There's also good news for the pool at Connell Park.

"I think we'll be able to get Connell Park open just a little bit delayed after Weston Field, so probably just a few more weeks of maintenance, upkeep, and patchwork," Duffy said.

The pool at Weston Park needs some work and won't be opening this season.

The city's largest pool at Nay Aug Park was torn up last year, but the area where the pool used to be won't look like that for too long.

"We're excited to confirm some plans in the coming weeks and announce that large project, but nonetheless, we're really excited to get underway."

The Novembrino splash pad is scheduled to be open from noon to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.