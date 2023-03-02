Spice up your Super Bowl spread with local charcuterie biz

For some, next Sunday the food will be just as important as the football. If you want to upgrade your appetizer game, we have the right people for the job.

CHINCHILLA, Pa. — Believe it or not, Cait Greenley says this is actually one of the smaller options she offers at Amazing Graze Charcuterie.

"We've gone as big as a little over 25 feet," Greenley said.

Cait and her sister Molly started the business during the pandemic as a side hustle. They both also work at their family's body shop in chinchilla, Abington Body & Fender Services.

"We kind of came across this haphazardly, and just kind of went from there getting more creative with it over time, doing lots of different sizes of boards and tables, all the way from mini personal boxes up to 100-person weddings," said Molly Chambers.

"Looking back at some of the first boards we did, it's a little embarrassing," Greenley joked.

Well, there's nothing to embarrassing about these impressive displays.

You could call it an appetizer or a work of art. Either way, if you were tasked with bringing food to a Super Bowl party, showing up with one of these would certainly secure your invite for next year.

"You can leave it up to us. We'll come and set this up on a table that you have, or your kitchen island, anything that you want. Or we also have boards that you can assemble and deliver to you," Chambers said.

It shouldn't come as a shock that assembling the boards take a lot of time and effort. The sisters recruited their 10-year-old cousin to help out on the weekends.

"I want to be an interior designer, so this is great practice because it's like decorating a table," said Peyton Kotchick.

The ladies are happy to pass along their expertise. They host workshops on how to craft the perfect charcuterie board. The next one is planned for February 23 at Armetta's Pizzeria.

Look out for a sign-up form on Amazing Graze's Facebook page. They also can do private workshops at your home.