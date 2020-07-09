Spending the holiday at the ATV park

Newswatch 16 found people heading off-road to enjoy the beautiful holiday weather, while still following social distancing guidelines.

DUNMORE, Pa. — The parking lot was crowded at Lost Trails ATV Adventures on this Labor Day, but staff say this is nothing compared to the rest of the holiday weekend.

"It's always busy here, but this weekend specifically, has been pretty crazy," said employee Ciara Cupelli.

"We just came up here to have fun on Labor Day, surprisingly, there was no line!" said 9-year-old Ryan Curtin.

Curtin came all the way here to Dunmore from Long Island with his family.

Staff here at Lost Trails say that's not unusual at all.

David John is originally from Shenandoah but lives in Connecticut now. He says there's not a lot of legal options for ATV riding in his state, so he comes out to this spot in Dunmore as often as he can.

"It's safe, you can be friendly and still be distant and have a great time. You're out in the environment and spending time with family," said John.

During the pandemic, a lot of people have been looking for outdoor, socially-distant activities to do. Staff here believe that's why this summer has been busier than usual, and why they've seen a lot of new faces looking to try this out for the first time.

"It's good because that means more people have the potential to unlock and see if they like other sports and it gets you in the outdoors," said Curtin.

"Since everything is closed being indoors and stuff it's really nice that people can get out. I know a lot of businesses that are selling the ATVs and stuff. It's been really difficult to actually go and buy some because people have been buying them out to come out and do that kind of stuff," said Cupelli.