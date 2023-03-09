Special send-off for the Lady Falcons

The Lady Falcons from Our Lady of Peace will represent the Diocese of Scranton in the State Catholic Youth Organization Tournament.

CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — A girls' basketball team from Lackawanna County is traveling to a tournament, but before that, they received quite the sendoff from the whole school.

Before they left, the school hosted a pep rally complete with a bagpiper and a police escort.

"Last year, we came close. We got to the championship and lost, so this year, they said they wanted to get back, and they did it," said Phil Odom, Lady Falcons head coach.

The Lady Falcons will play in Altoona Friday night against a team from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.