Special honor for first three female Eagle Scouts in Northeastern Pennsylvania

These young women reached the highest level of achievement for the Boys Scouts of America.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Take a look at the first three female Eagle Scouts in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Kyleen Bird of Moosic, Emily Calder of Taylor, and Angelina Krug of Greentown reached the highest level of achievement for the Boy Scouts of America.

"It hits you here. You're like, oh, wow, I accomplished something that now so many other people can accomplish along with me, and it makes you happy," Bird said.

Congressman Matt Cartwright presented the ladies with a certificate of special congressional recognition.

"I put my feet in the ground, and I did not move for anything. I said that I wanted to be here, and just knowing that I set that example for other girls was really, really big for me," Calder said.

Completing an Eagle Scout project during a pandemic was no easy task.

Newswatch 16 was on hand as Krug completed her Eagle Scout project in October of last year. She dropped off 50 care packages to a senior living facility near Lake Ariel.

"It just makes me so proud that I'm able to go and help and assist," Krug said.

We also met Krug and Calder last summer when they were credited with rescuing a woman who had become trapped beneath a moving tractor at a campground in the Poconos.