Special delivery for senior citizens

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteers from the Olyphant Police Department, Olyphant Ambulance, and Pennsylvania Ambulance collected food and delivered it today to the Heritage Apartments and another apartment building for seniors. To ensure social distancing, bags of food were dropped off on the front steps..

"Got to take care of your own, these people live in our community and we look forward to taking care of them every day, that's what we are here for, we've got to serve," says Chief James Devoe.