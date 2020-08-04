Special delivery for patients at Allied Services Rehab Hospital

In celebration of Volunteer Appreciation Month, the gift shop and volunteer group gave flowers to all patients who will be spending the holidays away from family and friends because of the pandemic.

"Especially during a holiday, Passover and Easter holiday, we're so used to being with family. I think the sense of flowers provides a reminder that somebody's thinking about them and that feeling of something to brighten their day during these very challenging, no visitation times," said Jim Brogna of Allied Services.