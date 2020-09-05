Spaghetti on the menu

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Spaghetti was on the menu Friday night in Lackawanna County.
12-year-old Boy Scout, Hunter Mills, organized a giveaway of free dinners.
Mills and his family had help from businesses in the area who donated the food.
The pasta was given away Friday at the Jefferson Township Lion's Club near Mount Cobb.
"I kinda thought no one was going to show up at first, but then we got the time where we were panicking to get the spaghetti done and get it all packed up," said Mills.
The event was originally scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., but Hunter started giving away the food a half hour early because so many cars were lined up at the place in Lackawanna County.