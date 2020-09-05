Spaghetti on the menu

Boy holds dinner giveaway for community.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Spaghetti was on the menu Friday night in Lackawanna County.

12-year-old Boy Scout, Hunter Mills, organized a giveaway of free dinners.

Mills and his family had help from businesses in the area who donated the food.

The pasta was given away Friday at the Jefferson Township Lion's Club near Mount Cobb.

"I kinda thought no one was going to show up at first, but then we got the time where we were panicking to get the spaghetti done and get it all packed up," said Mills.