Spaghetti for seniors in Lackawanna County

Volunteers spent Monday preparing and delivering pasta dinners to hundreds of seniors in Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Volunteers formed assembly lines inside Morgan'z Pub and Eatery in Scranton, packing more than 500 pasta dinners.

This is the second annual event organized by the NEPA Aging Network Alliance. People could purchase tickets to buy a meal for seniors.

"They get a nice grocery bag, a salad, dessert. All the food was donated from local businesses," said Kristen Scott, NEPA Aging Network Alliance.

Employees at Morgan'z help prepare all the meals. Susan Cordaro says it takes days to prepare, but it's worth it.

"Because you have to do that for the elderly. It's a great cause, and I'm so glad to be part of it," said Susan Cordaro, Morgan'z Pub & Eatery.

This is only the second year for the spaghetti dinner, and they've already seen an increase in the number of seniors they're serving.

"Last year, we did 400 meals, and this year we're doing over 500 meals. We sold tickets, and we're so grateful for everyone that bought one," said Scott.

The meals were then delivered to a dozen senior housing facilities in Lackawanna County, including Jackson Heights in Scranton.

Seniors Newswatch 16 spoke with say it's nice to have a little something extra, like a home-cooked meal.

"I think it's very nice. Hey, everybody needs help," said Mary Ann Gordon, Scranton.

"Seniors don't always get out to go to the store. Sometimes they can put something together real quick, but to have a nice Italian cooked meal to you so you can sit down and enjoy it is really wonderful," said Beverly Constantini, Scranton.

Alice Comegys says she loves volunteering for this event because she also gets something out of it.

"Meeting these fine folks that are lined up waiting for their spaghetti dinners. It's really exciting to be able to first pack them, sweat, and then actually be able to deliver them and see the smiling faces," said Alice Comegys, Visiting Angels.

All of the money raised goes back to helping older adults in the community.