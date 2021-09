The benefit was held at Carmella's Restaurant from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Spaghetti was on the menu at a fundraiser in Lackawanna County.

Carmella's Restaurant in Dunmore hosted the benefit for Haley Worden, 12, of Olyphant on Sunday night.

Haley has several medical issues, including a seizure disorder and optic nerve hypoplasia, which affects her eyesight.