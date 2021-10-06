Spaghetti dinner fundraiser held in Carbondale

Volunteers at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church dish up a beloved spaghetti dinner every year.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A tradition that dates back more than 50 years is back after a year off because of COVID.

Volunteers at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Carbondale dish up a beloved spaghetti dinner every year.

It's the church's biggest fundraiser of the year.

After a week of prep, the community was able to come out tonight and get a taste of a beloved favorite.

"People are thrilled to be out and to be able to be out and break bread together. Literally, break bread together and enjoy this meal," said Angel Masco, volunteer.

Volunteers will be serving up spaghetti dinners again Thursday for $12 at the church.