An orange glow over Lackawanna County overnight had some residents concerned.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Many people were wondering what was going on in the sky overnight in Lackawanna County.

A glow in the clouds was visible for miles in the Scranton area.

The 911 center says a power plant in the mid-valley was burning off methane.

That happens every so often, but because there were such low clouds after the rain on Monday, the flickering reflection of the flames was visible from a distance.

A gas burn off caused this morning's orange glow over Dunmore and Throop. Posted by Andy Palumbo on Tuesday, June 13, 2023