Soup kitchen providing extra help for those in need

The St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton resumed its evening meal service.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, on Penn Avenue, has been cooking up hot meals for individuals and families seven days a week.

Now every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 5 and 6 p.m., folks can come to pick up a home-cooked take out dinner.

"It's a hot, nutritious meal prepared by professional chefs and we provide that to our brothers and sister in need and so they're very grateful," said Executive Director Rob Williams.