Soppressata contest held in Lackawanna County

CHILDS, Pa. — It was a tough competition in Lackawanna County.

The Meredith Hose Company held their Soppressata Contest for the 26th time.

Twenty-five people submitted their cured meats for judging by Mindi Ramsey and the Lackawanna County Sheriff Mark McAndrew.

More than 100 other people joined them to taste the meat.

