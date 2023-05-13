Soppressata contest held in Carbondale

It was a celebration of soppressata Saturday in Lackawanna County as Meredith Hose Company held their annual contest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The Meredith Hose Company near Carbondale hosted a contest for makers of the beloved cured meat soppressata.

It's a major fundraiser for the hose company. They've hosted it for 27 years.

But the firefighters like the day to be focused on the food.

"Right now, we have 22 different varieties in there, and plus we make lonza also, and we put ten pounds of that out, along with extra sharp provolone cheese, crackers, olives, peppers. All the good stuff," said Chief Tony Aileo, Meredith Hose Company.

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison was one of the judges for Saturday's soppressata contest in Lackawanna County.