Some roads still icy days after storm

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison found icy road conditions in Lackawanna County and the tricky travels drivers have experienced.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — There are still remnants of last week's storm wreaking havoc on roads and streets in our area.

Edward Borick spent the morning in front of his home on Jeffrey Street in Carbondale chopping away at the ice. Last week's storm that left all the ice is stirring up frustrations for folks who live on side streets that are still covered.

"When the temperature is down, it doesn't do any good. Now it would do good, yes, but as I say, I'm going to knock away at this and keep at it for another 15 minutes or so and call it a day," Borick said.

Carbondale DPW workers spent the weekend throwing down about 150 tons of salt and cinders, trying to keep the roads passable. Frank Galko says until the weather warms up, there wasn't much they could do.

"Day by day, you get the melt, so obviously, everything refreezes again, and we're out there again today. We're out there, and we've been out since the end of the storm."

The hardest roads and streets to do are on the hill in Carbondale. That's where Ed Boshman lives.

"It's terrible," Boshman said. "They cindered the roads, but it don't do any good. I guess it's too cold. I didn't get downtown for two days. You couldn't go down that hill. No way."

First responders don't have the luxury of staying at home when the roads are bad. And they have to take extra precautions when responding to those emergencies.

"We keep the chains on even though the main roads are passable and bare. The side roads create the challenge because they still have the ice," said Carbondale firefighter Carl Schweinsburg.

The fire department hopes they can take the chains off the engines as DPW crews continue clearing the ice and slush from the side streets as it melts.