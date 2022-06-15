x
Lackawanna County

Scranton Mayor: Some members of police on leave

The mayor confirmed on Wednesday that some members were put on leave.
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Mayor of Scranton acknowledged Wednesday that some members of the Scranton Police Department are off the job.

In a statement, Mayor Paige Cognetti said:

"Some Scranton Police Department employees recently went on administrative leave. These are personnel matters and are confidential. The City, therefore, has no additional information to provide at this time."

The mayor would not comment on how many employees are involved, their roles in the department, or why they're on leave.

Developing story; check back for updates.

