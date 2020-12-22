Some eager for second stimulus relief package, others disappointed municipalities not included

With Congress expected to pass a $900 billion stimulus package in a COVID-19 relief bill, millions of Americans could get up to $600 in direct payments and $300 a week in unemployment benefits.
People here in our area say the money can't come soon enough.
With the spike in COVID cases shutting down some businesses for a second time, James Luckett of Sugar Notch says everyone is feeling the financial strain.
"We were just talking about it. It's about time. It's been a while. It is what it is really,” said Luckett.
Reign McCain says she's grateful for the money; it's just not enough to keep her and her son afloat
"I think that they should have given more. I feel like everybody's struggling, it's not our fault. A lot people without work,” said McCain. “I, on the other hand, can't go to work. I can't leave him at child care. $600 is not enough for anybody.”
Other people disappointed with the stimulus package include the mayors of Scranton and Pittston.
Both Mayor Paige Cognetti and Mayor Michael Lombardo say the COVID-19 relief bill should have included funding for municipalities.
They both say Congress needs to remember that their cities employ people who need to be paid.
"Funding of local government is the funding that undergirds all the services around us,” said Mayor Cognetti, as she listed recent emergencies that needed the city’s resources. “So, the snow removal from the storm last week, the fire service that put out the fire on Linden Street overnight on Saturday.”
Mayor Lombardo of Pittston says the loss of jobs and a downturn in businesses in his city means the loss of tax revenue.
"In addition to seeing a drop in revenue, we're also seeing an uptick in demand of services. Our ambulances are being dispatched more frequently than they have been before. So, there are a lot of needs on the local level,” said Mayor Lombardo.
People Newswatch 16 spoke to agreed.
"Everybody needs to be helped because it's hard for everybody now, not just the little people, everybody now,” said Luckett.