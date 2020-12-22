Some eager for second stimulus relief package, others disappointed municipalities not included

Local mayors say they are disappointed municipalities were forgotten, especially after using so many resources in a heavy snowstorm.

With Congress expected to pass a $900 billion stimulus package in a COVID-19 relief bill, millions of Americans could get up to $600 in direct payments and $300 a week in unemployment benefits.



People here in our area say the money can't come soon enough.



With the spike in COVID cases shutting down some businesses for a second time, James Luckett of Sugar Notch says everyone is feeling the financial strain.



"We were just talking about it. It's about time. It's been a while. It is what it is really,” said Luckett.



Reign McCain says she's grateful for the money; it's just not enough to keep her and her son afloat



"I think that they should have given more. I feel like everybody's struggling, it's not our fault. A lot people without work,” said McCain. “I, on the other hand, can't go to work. I can't leave him at child care. $600 is not enough for anybody.”



Other people disappointed with the stimulus package include the mayors of Scranton and Pittston.



Both Mayor Paige Cognetti and Mayor Michael Lombardo say the COVID-19 relief bill should have included funding for municipalities.



They both say Congress needs to remember that their cities employ people who need to be paid.



