Some construction projects to resume in May

Several Scranton projects have been on hold.

SCRANTON, Pa. — On Monday, Governor Wolf gave contractors something every business owner is hoping for: a date to look forward to.

"Beginning May 8, we will allow limited construction statewide, again, with strict guidelines for social distancing," Governor Wolf said Monday during the daily coronavirus briefing.

It's been easy to practice social distancing at the Marketplace at Steamtown in downtown Scranton. Its stores are closed, and two major projects are on hold.

"Being in the mall is eerie and we have at least 20 to 25 people that come here every day and continue to try to get in, even though it's closed," said Anthony Cali, the Marketplace's head of security.

There's still no word on when shoppers can return, but the Marketplace's owner can resume those projects next month.

The Social Security Administration is moving into the first floor, while two businesses upstairs are moving to make way for Geisinger offices.

"Once we get back in service again and everything, things will start to move again. And we'll do it gradually, just like they want us to, it's all about being safe, that's our mission here, is to be safe," Cali added.

The company that owns the Marketplace, JBAS Realty, also had to halt three renovation projects in the city.

"Construction is the bones of the work but the administrative part of it is also a huge part, so we've been able to maintain that and keep that going so when we are able to open on May 8, we're going to be ready to go," said Paula Perry of JBAS Realty.

Next month, workers will return to two buildings in the city's Green Ridge section slated to be apartments. They will also finish up a project on Meadow Avenue where tenants have already signed leases for this summer.