Some can't escape the heat in Lackawanna County

One thing's for certain, it's balmy out there, so if you can't beat the heat, you might as well join it.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There are ways to keep your cool in the heat, but there are workers who can't escape it. They have to tough it out, even when their job makes things a little bit hotter.

"If you're outside, have so much fun, sit by your pool, go on your bounce house, whatever, it's summertime, baby," Declan Harrity said.

The living was easy at South Abington Park near Clarks Summit.

"Kids were playing in the stream, couple people having picnics, so a little bit of everything," Kevin Mullen said.

There are plenty of places to chill out here.

"We were just looking for a place to go to cool the kids off, and I thought this was the perfect place with the creek and the splash pad, so I asked my friend to join us, and my kids are having a blast," Susan Anderson said.

But on Birney Avenue in Scranton, it was a different story.

"It's what we do, you're a tar heeler, or you're not, stick it out in the heat, drink your water, pay your bills," said Andrew Ladner with Starfursky Paving Company.

Some were sweating just watching them work.

"First of all, the tar comes out at about 300 and something degrees, and I mean, you're standing over it all day trying to do this job that nobody else does, you know, I mean you got to give them credit," Angel Marino said.

"It's what we do for a living," Ladner said. "We're out here just trying to make Scranton nice again, putting the time in, that's all."

There's only one place that could be fierier than here.