Solemn Novena eases restrictions

A popular pilgrimage in Scranton will almost seem like normal this year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The post-pandemic version of the Solemn Novena to St. Ann has lots of ways for people to worship: inside, outside, car side, even online.

This year's festival still has some restrictions to keep people safe but will be much more familiar for worshippers.

"There aren't just a few more people, there are a lot of people. You can tell the COVID restrictions relaxing has helped out all of the outdoor events this year but, St. Ann's Novena is no exception. There are so many people back, there are so many people in the church. Can I say it's exactly what it was in 2019? I can't. But I can say it is miles ahead of where it was last year," said the Novena coordinator, Brian Hallock.

St. Ann's Basilica is still asking people to abide by CDC guidelines and will not have tents for outdoor services this year.

Michael and Diane Helbig of Archbald came out.

"So, we've been coming since I've been young, we've been coming for years, just to feel the connection to our church and the community. Being able to be outdoors where we feel a bit safer, it's been a really good experience."

Thousands of people will come to the basilica in west Scranton over the next nine days to celebrate the novena to St. Ann, Jesus's grandmother.

For many, it's an annual pilgrimage they would never miss, but worshippers say being mostly back to normal definitely feels good.