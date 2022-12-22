Soldiers from 109th Battalion back home for the holidays

Hundreds of soldiers from our area have served in the Middle East on a peace mission for the last nine months. Now, they are returning home.

SCRANTON, Pa. — For the last nine months, hundreds of area soldiers served in the Middle East on a peace mission. Now, they are returning home.

On Wednesday, the troops from the 109th Infantry Battalion returned home.

Family and friends welcomed them back at the armory on Olyphant Avenue in Scranton.

Now, it's time for a very merry Christmas.

A mom gets her son back, while a soldier gets to spend the holidays with his baby.

"I couldn't be happier. It was the best news you could have given me. It was literally the bright spot because I thought I was going to be alone this Christmas. So to find out that he was coming home and I was going to spend Christmas with him was literally the highlight of my day. It's the thing that kept me moving every day," said Ann Burgio, a mother of a deployed soldier.

"This is phenomenal. He was three months old when I left, and he just turned one. To come home and actually spend Christmas with him. This is my third deployment. This is probably the best coming home I've had," said Major Justin Tosi, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

The soldiers from the 109th left for Egypt back in March.

Welcome home to them.