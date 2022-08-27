Softball tournament helps cancer foundation

The softball tournament was held at the Little League Fields in Throop Saturday afternoon.

THROOP, Pa. — A softball tournament in Lackawanna County wasn't just about bases and hits.

The tournament at the Little League Fields in Throop benefits the Strong and Coura'Jess Foundation, which helps terminally ill cancer patients to be more comfortable.

The foundation was started by Jessica Rutkowski, who passed away from breast cancer in June of 2021.

So many teams entered the softball tournament they had to use several fields.

Jessica's friends and family members say she loved life and wanted to help others with cancer enjoy life too.

If you want to learn more about the Strong and Coura'Jess Foundation, visit their FaceBook page by clicking here.