Softball team heads to championship in New York

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Lackawanna Lightning are hoping to electrify at the softball world series.
We caught up with the team at practice Thursday at the East Scranton Little League Field.
For months the team, which is made up of players from Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, spent all their free time practicing and playing to get to this moment.
Players say it's all about commitment.
"Don't make any excuses when you're trying to achieve your dreams, the only way you can achieve them is by going completely 110% into whatever you're doing. Do not take any practice for granted, always show up - even when you don't want to, even on the hardest days because you never know what could come out of it," said Aleena Sandy, catcher.
The team leaves Friday for the Softball World Series in Buffalo, New York for the double elimination tournament.
