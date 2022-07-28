Softball team heads to championship in New York

For months the team, which is made up of players from Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, spent all their free time practicing and playing to get to this moment.

"Don't make any excuses when you're trying to achieve your dreams, the only way you can achieve them is by going completely 110% into whatever you're doing. Do not take any practice for granted, always show up - even when you don't want to, even on the hardest days because you never know what could come out of it," said Aleena Sandy, catcher.