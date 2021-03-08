Softball state champs honored in Lackawanna County

MOSCOW, Pa. — The North Pocono 9 to 10 year olds Little League won the 2021 Softball Pennsylvania State Championship on Friday evening.
The North Pocono team is part of the Dandy-Lion Little League.
A ceremony for the winning girls was held Monday night at the Moscow borough building.
"It's great, I mean, we obviously have played together and played on separate teams, but to see all this talent on one team, it was kind of my pleasure to be part of it, and they've got a lot to be proud of," said coach Philip Forgione.
North Pocono defeated the Lower Perkiomen Little League 3 to 2.